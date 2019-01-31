Fairborn police offer lobby as warming center

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) - The Fairborn Police Department is doing its part to help people stay out of the cold, offering its lobby as a warming center.

According to Sgt. Nate Penrod, the lobby is open 24 hours, and anyone who wants to come in and get warm is welcome.

As officers patrol the streets during the frigid weather, they're working to protect people from crime and the cold, Sgt. Penrod said.

"All of the officers have been told to go out and hit the interstates pretty hard just to make sure there's no disabled vehicles or anybody that needs assistance," he said.

They're also looking out for anyone on the streets to make sure they have a place to go, he added.

"It's very, very cold," said Debra Burton, a Fairborn resident. "Wouldn't come out if you didn't have to."

"We've been able to locate a few people that weren't in need of a ride, but they were out in the cold on their way to a destination," Sgt. Penrod said.

Fairborn police officers are willing to give anyone a ride to their lobby, and they can stay as long as they would like, Penrod said. One person stayed for several hours, he added.

The goal is to bring people to the police station before they need to call for an ambulance, Sgt. Penrod said.

"If you don't have a place to go, you can start getting the frostbite symptoms relatively quickly," he said.

If you or someone else in Fairborn may be in need of a place to get warm, you can call the Fairborn Police Department at 937-754-3000, Sgt. Penrod said.

Several warming centers have opened across the Miami Valley. To find one in your area, click here.

