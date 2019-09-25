Fairborn Police issues warrant for murder suspect

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Fairborn Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted for murder.
Devon L. Cox is wanted on charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, and felonious assault. Police did not say what incident the warrant is in reference to.
Anyone with information on Cox’s whereabouts are asked to call Fairborn Police Dispatch at 937-754-3000 or the department’s tipline at 937-754-3018.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.