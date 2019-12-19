Fairborn Police looking for man who failed to show up for trial on drug charges

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Fairborn Police is looking for a man who failed to show up for his trial on drug charges in the Greene County Common Pleas Court.

Willie A. Russell did not show up for the third day of his trial on trafficking and possession of drug charges. The trial continued and he was found guilty of the charges, including multiple felony counts. Russell was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

After failing to show up for the trial, a warrant was issued for his arrest. Anyone with information on his whearabouts should call Fairborn Police.

