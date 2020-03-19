Fairborn Police are looking for a missing woman

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Fairborn Police Department has issued a Missing Adult Alert for Greene County.

Police say 70-year-old Fe B Irick left her home on Funderburg Road on foot around 8:20 Thursday morning and has not returned.

Irick is described as an Asian woman, 5-feet tall and weighing 155 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes. Police say Ms. Irick suffers from dementia and was last seen wearing pink pajamas.

If you see Ms. Irick you are urged to call 911.