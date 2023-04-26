DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Fairborn police officer is partnering with Kroger to donate food and hygienic supplies to community members in need.

Fairborn police officer Sam Fullen teamed up with the Kroger Promise Team, who donated food to the Fairborn FISH pantry and Fairborn City Schools on Wednesday.

The donation included food and other supplies. Officer Fullen said the partnership is in its beginning stages, and he hopes to see it grow over time.

“Today we are giving food and hygiene supplies to the pantry and a local program for homeless children through Fairborn schools,” Officer Fullen said.

“Kroger is also sponsoring a local family in need with several days’ worth of food and hygiene products. Our partnership is young. We’re doing a lot, and I hope to bring more companies to help in the future, and I hope this is just the start of something great.”

The partnership was created a few months ago. This is the second big event, in addition to the thousands of pounds of food that Kroger donates to the fish pantry every year.