FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Fairborn City Schools has selected its new high school principal.

Waylon Stegall was named principal of Fairborn High School, the district said Wednesday.

Stegall has been already an employee in the district for 15 years. He’s currently the assistant principal at Baker Middle School. He was previously an intervention specialist and athletic director at the school.

Superintendent Gene Lolli said, “We are excited to have Waylon Stegall at the helm at Fairborn High School as we transition to the new building. His dedication, experience and knowledge of the Fairborn community and schools make him the perfect fit for this role.”

Fairborn Board of Education President Jerry Browning said, “We are excited to have Mr. Stegall at Fairborn High School. He is a Fairborn graduate and cares very deeply about our schools and community!”

Stegall will start his new role on July 11, 2022. He is replacing previous principal Brian McKnight, who has taken a position at the Greene County Career Center.

“I am incredibly excited and honored to be part of a rich history of education and success here at Fairborn High School,” Stegall said. “Many great things have happened for our student body and I look forward to working with a wonderful staff who will continue creating opportunities for our students to prepare themselves for the next phase of their lives.”