DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Fairborn man has struck it rich with the Ohio Lottery’s Billion scratch-off game.

According to the Ohio Lottery, Fairborn man Johnny Salyers beat the odds of 1 in 235,636 to win a $1 million annuity prize. Salyers purchased his winning scratch-off ticket from the Speedway gas station located at 1171 North Broad Street in Fairborn.

He chose to take home $500,000 in cash. After federal and state tax withholding, Salyers will go home with approximately $360,000.

For more information about the Ohio Lottery and the Billion scratch-off game, visit the Ohio Lottery webpage here.