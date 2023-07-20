Video is from coverage of the October 2020 crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has been sentenced to prison for a 2020 crash that left his 13-year-old son dead.

Matthew Melton was sentenced Wednesday, July 19, to spend 8-12 years in prison for the death of Kaden Melton.

On Oct. 14, 2020, Matthew Melton was driving a Dodge Charger at high rates of speed on Old Dayton Road in Perry Township, reaching up to 103 mph in a 45 mph zone. He lost control of the vehicle, striking a guardrail and then a utility pole before rolling over several times.

Kaden, who had been in the back seat of the Charger without a seatbelt, was thrown from the car’s back window and killed.

“The tragic and senseless death of this 13‐year‐old boy could have so easily been

prevented,” Montgomery County prosecutor Mat Heck said. “In addition to driving well over double the posted speed limit, this defendant didn’t even check to make sure his son was wearing his seatbelt. It is simply inexcusable for anyone to act in such a reckless manner.”

In June 2021, Melton was indicted on one count each of Involuntary Manslaughter, Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and Endangering Children, a release said. He pleaded no contest and was found guilty on all charges in June 2023.

In addition to the prison sentence, Melton’s license has been suspended for 15 years.