Fairborn man indicted on multiple counts of rape, kidnapping, abduction

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 28-year-old Fairborn man has been indicted on four counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping and four counts of abduction.

Greene County Prosecutor Stephen K. Haller said that a grand jury in the county returned an indictment against Zachary J. Turner on Dec. 18.

Haller said the indictment alleges forcible sexual conduct involving two females on two separate occasions in October of 2020, where physical restraints were used.

Turner is being held in the Greene County Jail on $150,000 bond. He will be arraigned on the indictment and a bond review hearing on Dec. 28.

Prosecutor Haller requests that anyone who has been in contact with Turner or has other relevant information, call Investigator Fred Meadows at (937) 562-5259.