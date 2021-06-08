Fairborn man indicted for crash that killed 13-year-old son

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced Tuesday that Matthew Dale Melton, 34, of Fairborn, was indicted for causing the death of his 13-year-old son in a crash.

Heck said that on October 14, 2020, Melton was driving on Old Dayton Road in Perry Township at a high rate of speed. Melton lost control of the vehicle, struck a guardrail, then a utility pole before rolling over multiple times.

Melton’s son, Kaden, who was in the rear passenger seat and not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car through the back window. The vehicle rolled onto Kaden, killing him. The investigation found that the car was traveling 103 mph in a 45 mph zone at the time of the crash.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Melton on:

One count Involuntary Manslaughter

One count Aggravated Vehicular Homicide

One count Endangering Children

“The tragic and senseless death of this 13-year-old boy could have been so easily prevented,” said Heck. “In addition to driving well over double the posted speed limit, this defendant didn’t even check to make sure his son was wearing his seatbelt. There is simply no excuse for such reckless and criminal behavior.”

A warrant has been issued for Melton. He will be arraigned on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 8:30 a.m.