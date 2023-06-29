Video in player above relates to a crash in Washington Township on June 25

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Three people from Fairborn, including two young girls, were killed in a crash in eastern Ohio Thursday.

Authorities have identified the man killed as Nathan Johnson of Fairborn.

The crash happened on I-70 between State Route 83 and I-77. Authorities said a semi traveling west on I-70 crossed the median and hit Johnson’s vehicle.

Johnson’s passengers, two young girls, were pronounced dead at the scene. The names and ages of the girls have not been released.

The semi driver suffered minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.