FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A city in the Miami Valley is bringing back its Fourth of July contest for boys and girls.

The Fairborn Little Miss and Mr. Contest will be from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3 at Center Stage in the middle of town, according to a release.

Requirements to enter are as follows: children must be Fairborn residents, attend Fairborn schools and be between the ages of six and nine.

Registration for the event will take place at a booth in front of the library between 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. Children must arrive at the stage by 6:15 p.m.

Children should wear casual clothes with a red, white and blue theme. They’ll be asked questions on the Fourth of July, their school or their talents. The two winners will get to ride in the Fairborn 4th of July Parade.

If you want to register for the content, you can find the registration form here. The entry fee is $5 and checks can be made out to GCCF-Fairborn 4th of July Committee.