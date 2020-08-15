Fairborn Lions Club hosting drive-thru instead of annual Sweet Corn Festival

The Fairborn Lions Club is having a barbecue chicken and sweet corn drive-thru fundraiser instead of the annual Sweet Corn Festival Saturday, Aug. 15.

The event will take place in the Abiding Christ Lutheran Church parking lot from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fairborn school calendars will also be distributed for those interested.

