The Fairborn Lions Club is having a barbecue chicken and sweet corn drive-thru fundraiser instead of the annual Sweet Corn Festival Saturday, Aug. 15.
The event will take place in the Abiding Christ Lutheran Church parking lot from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Fairborn school calendars will also be distributed for those interested.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- ODH prohibits use of face shields in Ohio schools
- Fairborn Lions Club hosting drive-thru instead of annual Sweet Corn Festival
- Fiver Rivers Health Center hosting pop-up testing site Saturday
- Semi crash on I-70 near Old Mill Road shutdown eastbound lanes
- Germanfest adapts to pandemic, offers picnic carryout instead