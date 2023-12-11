FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Fairborn community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher.

Fairborn City Schools informed the school district and community on social media that Jennifer Whited, a kindergarten teacher at Fairborn Primary School, had died. In the post, the district says Whited died Sunday in the care of Hospice.

“Jennifer was not only an exceptional educator but also a warm and caring individual who made a significant impact on the lives of our young learners,” the district said. “She brought passion, dedication, and creativity to the classroom, creating a positive and nurturing environment for our students.”

Parents are asked by the district to sit down with their children to have a conversation about the educator’s death.

A memorial gathering will be held to celebrate and honor Whited at Fairborn Primary School. It is reported by the district that arrangements will be announced when the information becomes available.