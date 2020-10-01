Fairborn Intermediate goes remote until Oct. 12

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Fairborn Intermediate School, which houses grades 3 – 5, went to remote learning as of Wednesday and students will not return until Oct. 12.

2 NEWS is working to determine why the change was made. In a post to Facebook a spokesperson for the school encouraged parents to monitor their children for symptoms and to stay safe.

This is an ongoing story and WDTN.com will update it when more information is available.

