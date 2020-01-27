Fairborn home suffers severe damage after candle catches curtain on fire

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire officials say a home in Fairborn is believed to be a total loss after a fire Monday afternoon.
Fairborn’s Fire Chief tells 2 NEWS that the incident began when a burning candle came in contact with a curtain and caught it on fire just after 2 pm.
At least two people were inside the home in the 300 block of Mann Avenue at the time, and we’re told everyone made it out safely.
Roughly four fire trucks and three ambulances responded to provide assistance at the scene.
