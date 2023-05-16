DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fairborn High School students are finding ways to honor the memory of a classmate who lost her life in a car crash last December.

Students recently planted lilies at a memorial bench in Community Park in honor of Lily Clingner. There is also a mailbox by the bench where people can leave letters and notes. Lily’s parents have access to the mailbox.

This bench is just one example of the Fairborn community’s efforts to remember the 17-year-old high school cross-country runner.

A spaghetti dinner was held in March at Giovanni’s to benefit the Lily Clingner Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Lily’s coach and teammates also organized “Run with Lily” in December, taking a lap around Community Park in memory of the young woman who touched their lives so deeply.