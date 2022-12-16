DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Fairborn High School student was killed in a vehicle crash today, the school announced.

Two other juveniles were injured in the crash and were hospitalized.

Following the student’s passing, Fairborn schools cancelled all evening and weekend activities, according to school officials.

A support team of psychologists, counselors and personnel from Fairborn City Schools will be available on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Fairborn High School Commons Area will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, followed by a candlelight vigil Saturday.

District officials said they will be providing information about counseling services and other support for students soon.