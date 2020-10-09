Fairborn High School moves to remote learning after positive coronavirus test

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Fairborn High School School has changed to remote learning after one student tested positive for coronavirus.

The district reported Thursday a football player tested positive for the virus and put varsity football on hold. The district told 2 NEWS Thursday at least four coaches showed symptoms of COVID-19 and were sent home. Those coaches will be testes, according to the district.

Fairborn City Schools Superintendent Gene Lolli posted a letter to families on Facebook Thursday explaining the District is working closely with Greene County Public Health and anyone identified as a close contact would be notified by high school administrators.

In the letter, Lolli said, “Due to the positive COVID-19 case(s) and the number of individuals impacted, all FHS students will go to remote learning for Friday, October 9, 2020. More information will be dispersed on October 9 that maps out plans for FHS students for next week.”

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this development and will keep you updated when more information is available.