FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – An employee with the Fairborn City School District was arrested.

The Fairborn City School District said Major Eriks Fricson, the ROTC coordinator at Fairborn High School, was arrested and has resigned his position.

Fricsons is being held in Fairborn Jail on charges of corrupting another with drugs and sexual battery. He was arrested Thursday night, according to the Miami Valley Jails website.

The district said it is working with Fairborn police and an investigation is underway. The school said it has no further comment at this time pending the investigation.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we learn more information.