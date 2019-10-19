Fairborn Halloween Festival kicks off

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The 8th Annual Fairborn Halloween Festival started on Friday afternoon. Taking place on Main Street in downtown Fairborn, families have started making the event a family tradition.

The event features live music along with dozens of food trucks and vendors.

For the first time, adults 21+ are allowed to bring their alcoholic beverages outside the beer garden.

Below is a schedule for the weekend-long festival.

Friday, October 18th

4-11pm Festival

5:30-6:30pm Nawty Dawg (Band – Main Stage)

6:00-7:00pm Games, crafts and activities in the YMCA hosted by the Fairborn United Methodist Church

6:00-11:00pm Foy’s Haunted Museum

6:00-7:00pm Costume judging at the Fairborn YMCA

7:00pm Spooktacular Parade proceeds from the YMCA to the downtown Festival stage. 1st, 2nd, 3rd place prizes will be awarded for 8 different age groups, the categories of adult, family, animal, plus overall best couple and overall scariest.

8:30-10:30pm local band Retrobution

Saturday, October 19th

11-11pm Festival

Noon-12:30 Richens/Timm Academy of Irish Dance

1:00pm Lifted Lotus Dance Company

2:00pm Dynamic Dance Center

5:00-6:00pm Rock It 88 (Main Stage)

6:30-7:30pm Mad River Dogs (Main Stage)

6-11:00pm Foy’s Haunted Museum

8:00-10:00pm Beesly (Main Stage)

10:00pm Zombie Walk

Sunday, October 20th

Noon-6pm Festival

1:00pm-2pm Trick or Treat at the Booths

Times are subject to change.

