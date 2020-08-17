Fairborn girl raises money from jewelry business to donate to Daybreak Youth Shelter

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -Brooklyn Talley is 9-years-old and already has her own business that has made more than $1,000 in just a few weeks.

Brooklyn decided to use the money she earned from Little Charmers to donate to Daybreak Dayton, a homeless shelter and resource center for youth and teens in need.

“I picked Daybreak to donate to because I wanted to help homeless people in need,” explained Brooklyn. “It makes me very happy because I get to help people and I get to make people happy.”

Brooklyn makes her own jewelry and recently received a lot of requests for ‘mask chains.’ The popularity of her items led her to donating $1,000 already to charity. She takes 50 percent of her proceeds and chooses a charity to donate to when she reached $500.

Already she donated to Caitlin’s Smiles. She plans to donate to Swim for Life Ohio the next time she reaches her fundraising goal. But her most recent donation to Daybreak Dayton will have a large impact on the nonprofit, proving that your age doesn’t matter when it comes to making a difference.

“That was tremendously generous,” said Joan Schiml, Chief Development Officer of Daybreak Dayton. “Because $500 is a good amount of money for anyone to give. The money goes to use right away it goes to things like keeping the shelter open and keeping the shelter stocked with food.”

