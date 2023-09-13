DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Wandering Griffin is teaming up with Michael’s House in Fairborn to help raise money for victims of child abuse and neglect.

Event organizers say the fundraiser will have a big impact on children and families in need.

Organizers are calling it “Hoppy Hour to Help Kids”, where you can browse, bid, and buy raffle items for everyone in the family.

Michael’s House is a child advocacy center that provides a pillar of support for children and families who have experienced abuse and neglect.

Greene County’s Prosecuting Attorney David Hayes, who serves on the executive committee, said the goal is to provide a safe place for healing and hope.

“The criminal justice process is not kid friendly,” Hayes said. “What Michael’s House does is, it provides a place where children can feel safe, where they can have their needs — their emotional and mental health needs — cared for, while at the same time assisting law enforcement in the prosecution and making sure that their abusers held accountable.”

In order to better their services and needs, they are organizing a local fundraiser providing an evening of fun. There are a total of twenty seven raffle baskets that will be apart of the fundraiser, ranging in value from $100 to $1,800.

“We’ve had donated items such as Bengals tickets and parking passes,” Amy Ferguson, manager of Michael’s House Child Advocacy Center, said. “I know that’s probably going to be a big draw for folks. We have something for children all the way up to men who may like to play golf. We have three different local golf courses that have donated foursomes for golf.”

Greene County Sheriff Scott Anger, who also serves on the executive committee for Michael’s House, said when it comes to building relationships, it’s all one big group effort in offering a safe experience for all.

“It’s wonderful because the collaborations that we have so we all have the different things that we do,” Anger said. “Michael’s House stayed there, interviews and how they handle the children in a great environment where we only have to interview the kids one time. They don’t have to be interviewed by multiple disciplinarians and the people that do it the very best.”

The fundraiser is being held at The Wandering Griffin on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free, but everyone is encouraged to make a donation.