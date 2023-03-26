FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Fairborn’s fire department is opening up a training session to the entire community.

According to our partners at the Fairborn Daily Herald, Fairborn Fire Department is holding a training session for “Blue Card Mayday” on Thursday, March 30 beginning at 8:30 a.m. The situational training will take place at the Nutter Center inside of the Berry Room.

Training for community members that wish to attend will include training specialties for emergency situations. Normally, Blue Card Training involves intense classes and training of simulation.

Thursday’s event is said to just be an overview of the tactics that are used to help the community reach a better understanding of situations. If you are interested in attending Thursday’s training event, you are encouraged to email Fairborn Battalion Chief Adam D. Howard at adam.howard@fairbornoh.gov to let him know.

The event is expected to wrap up at 4 p.m.