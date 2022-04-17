FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — A Community Easter Egg Hunt will be taking place in Fairborn on Sunday.

According to the Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce, the Fairborn Chamber of Commerce and WPAFB Company Grade Officer’s Council are sponsoring a Community Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 17.

The egg hunt will take place at 300 S. Central Ave. at the YMCA/Central Park. The egg hunt is for ages one through 12 and it will feature many prizes including bikes.

The egg hunt will be held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.