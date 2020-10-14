Fairborn City Schools working with bus drivers after COVID-19 causes transportation issues Wednesday

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Busing issues forced Fairborn City Schools parents and administrators to make different arrangements twice this week.

Fairborn superintendent Gene Lolli said Monday and Wednesday were two different situations, and now the district is working with the transportation department to work out a plan moving forward.

Lolli said bus transportation to school Wednesday was cancelled because of COVID-19.

“We had to quarantine a few bus drivers for this morning,” Lolli said. “That’s what put us in the dilemma this morning.”

This comes after the district moved all classes online Monday due to several bus drivers calling off sick and a possible unauthorized strike. Lolli said a strike may no longer be the case.

“I don’t think it was an unauthorized strike at all, but we are still investigating that,” Lolli said.

Retired Fairborn bus driver Debby Setty said her former colleagues were sick, which is why they called out.

“It wasn’t intentionally, they were sick, it’s that time of the year,” Setty said. “They love their job, they love their kids.”

Setty said her former colleagues do have concerns about recent COVID-19 cases in the district, but it’s unrelated to incidents that happened this week.

Superintendent Lolli said he met with the transportation department Wednesday morning to listen to those concerns.

“The frustration over this COVID situation, the board understands that and we are trying to do everything we can to calm fears and, again, to open up the line of communication through this COVID process,” Lolli said.

Buses were available to take students home from school Wednesday afternoon.

Parents say a last-minute call Wednesday morning was inconvenient as their children lost their transportation to school for the second time this week.

“The neighbors brought the kids to school, and I’m picking them up just so there wasn’t confusion about them getting on the bus after school,” parent Jolene Weiss said. “I mean, there’s definitely a lot of chaos, but we’re working with it.”

All parents said they were understanding the situation happened, as everything is unpredictable with COVID-19.

“I understand their concerns because they are in a closed environment and on the buses with these kids, so I totally understand and I hope they work everything out,” parent Rhonda Stockton said.

“If they were going to shut the school down Monday, maybe it would have been a good idea to shut the school down the entire week, or at least gave people the opportunity to know that it’s definitely a possibility it could happen again,” parent Pauline Fischer said.

Lolli said because of COVID-19 students and teachers are prepared to learn virtually at moment’s notice. He said the district will continue to work out the bus schedule.

“We’re just going to try to let everybody know what the recent is day to day as to if we do not have transportation,” Lolli said. “So we’ll communicate more efficiently with staff and parents as every day goes along here.”

Lolli said parents should not be concerned about any COVID-19 contact, and the district is working with Greene County Public Health for contact tracing.