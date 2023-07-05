FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — One Miami Valley school district is looking to cut back on distractions in the classroom.

A message was sent out by Fairborn City Schools saying there have been concerns that cell phone use is causing behavior and attention issues, so they have come up with a solution.

For the upcoming school year, the district is introducing the Yondr pouch system for Baker Middle School and Fairborn High School.

Yondr began in 2014 as a way to create distraction-free events like concerts and comedy shows. According to Yondr, the pouch system is being used by school districts across the country.

“By limiting distractions during the school day, we hope to limit the negative effects of phone use during instructional time and reduce negative student interactions,” said a memo on the district’s website.

How it works

At the beginning of the school day, students will have to turn their phones off or on airplane mode and place them in Yondr pouches, locking them in for the day.

At a set time, staff members will check that phones are in the Yondr pouches.

Students will only be allowed to unlock their phones from the pouches at the end of the day or when leaving campus for an appointment. Unlocking bases will be placed strategically throughout the buildings, according to the district.

Students will still have access to email during the school day, but if a parent needs to contact their child, the district said they will need to call the school’s main office.

For more information, click here.