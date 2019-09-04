Fairborn schools to gauge community interest in new middle, high school buildings

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Fairborn City Schools will soon start to survey the community about a levy for November 2020.

Back in 2016 the district passed a levy for their primary and intermediate schools. Now, they have their eyes set on Baker Middle School and Fairborn High School.

The high school was built in 1969. Baker Middle School was built in the 50’s. And in the 21st century, that’s not ideal for students according to Superintendent Gene Lolli.

“These new schools will have air conditioning. It’s much more conducive. Students can stay focused on their learning process,” said Lolli.

The district worries that continued patch-work fixes on aging buildings can only get them so far.

“We are constantly putting band aids on the middle and high school. We are currently doing that to the intermediate and primary,” said Lolli.

The new primary school will open next August and the intermediate is about 2 years out from opening.

The numbers and details surrounding the levy have not materialized. The district wants to go to the taxpayers first before they make any moves.

“I think the more up-front and honest and more transparent you are. The more respect you get from the community,” said Lolli.

The process is just starting.

“We are going to have focus groups. That will consist of important stake holders, staff, parents, community members and the city,” said Lolli.

