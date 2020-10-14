Fairborn City Schools says parents must transport kids to, from school

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
school bus stop sign

Fairborn City Schools go virtual Monday due to transportation issues

FAIRBORN, Oh. (WDTN) — Fairborn City Schools told parents of traditional students they must transport their students to and from school Wednesday.

The district said it is actively working with Transportation this morning but it does not have enough drivers to cover routes. The notice was posted on the school’s Facebook page around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The announcement comes after FCS moved to virtual learning Monday when 22 bus drivers were absent from work, allegedly giving last-minute notice in many of the cases. In a press release, Superintendent Gene Lolli said that the district is looking into whether “the actions by certain absent bus drivers amount to an unauthorized strike.”

The district did hold in-person classes Tuesday.

This is an ongoing story and WDTN.com will update it as more information becomes available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS