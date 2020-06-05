Fairborn City Schools receives donation to upgrade, enhance technology

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Fairborn City School district has received a $750,000 donation to update and add technology for student use. The anonymous gift will help the district with their plan to transition to a 1:1 ratio for students with technology.

School Board President Pat McCoart stated, “With the generosity of this Fairborn alumnus, our students will access school and opportunity like never before. The Fairborn Family is strong because of its generosity.”

School officials have increased their focus on understanding families who do not have adequate access to technology and Wi-Fi outside of school as the pandemic continues to disrupt the daily classroom setting.

Superintendent, Gene Lolli, stated “This donation, at this time, is helping us advance our first priority: the students of Fairborn and their education. The purchase of this technology will ensure, (starting with Fairborn High School), that every student has technology that can travel between home and school. This also enables our faculty to enhance educational opportunities and curricular options. With uncertainty of the future regarding the COVID pandemic, the establishment of viable educational options will be critical moving forward in Fairborn’s preparedness for better instruction.”

Starting in the fall, Fairborn High School will transition to a 1:1 ratio with technology. Each student will be assigned a Chromebook for use at school and at home during their time at the high school.

Officials are also aiming to provide a Chromebook for every family to assist in short or long-term remote learning.

Wi-Fi access has been expanded to the parking lots of each school building except for Fairborn Intermediate, and free Wi-Fi can also be accessed in Historic Downtown Fairborn.