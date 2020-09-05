Fairborn City Schools offers meal assistance for remote students

FAIRBORN, Ohio (Fairborn Daily Herald) — Fairborn City Schools is offering meal pick-up for families who have chosen the virtual option for Fall semester. This effort comes as the district tries to accommodate virtual students who previously relied on school lunches.

The district will be providing students with both breakfast and lunch through this program. In order to receive meals, families must submit their orders by 11 a.m. each Friday for the next week, as well as the name and student ID of the student the lunch is for.

Meals may be picked up at Baker Middle School at the bus drop-off door, or at the Intermediate School (formerly the Primary School building) outside the cafeteria doors. Parents must specify which location they wish to pick up at.

Pick-up times and dates are 1-1:30 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday. Two meals will be distributed on Monday, and three will be distributed on Wednesday.

Due to the Labor Day holiday, that week will have only one pick-up time on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The district also began conducting virtual open houses this week. Principal Vicki Hudepohl and assistant principals Valerie Herdman and Jill Bennett offered a virtual walkthrough of the entire brand-new Primary School building, offering both virtual and in-person students their first look at the new facility. The Intermediate School posted virtual open houses for third, fourth, and fifth grades individually. Each of them can be found on the Fairborn City Schools webiste.

The virtual open house for Fairborn High School is scheduled for Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. This live virtual event is accessible via email. Each teacher will have a short presentation for parents and students followed by “options for parents to interact virtually with their child’s teachers using several different electronic options,” according to the district’s Facebook page.

Classes start Tuesday, Sept. 8 for grades 1-12 and preschool. Classes start for Kindergarten on Friday, Sept. 11.