Fairborn City Schools move to virtual learning Monday due to transportation issues

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
school bus stop sign

Fairborn City Schools go virtual Monday due to transportation issues

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Fairborn City Schools moved classes online Monday after reporting district-wide transportation issues.

The district said in a Facebook post, “The issues came to light very early this morning. FCS is working hard on a solution and more communication will be provided as soon as it is available.”

All students except for high school MH students switched to virtual learning for the day. 2 NEWS will continue to follow the story.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS