Fairborn City Schools move to virtual learning Monday due to transportation issues

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Fairborn City Schools moved classes online Monday after reporting district-wide transportation issues.
The district said in a Facebook post, “The issues came to light very early this morning. FCS is working hard on a solution and more communication will be provided as soon as it is available.”
All students except for high school MH students switched to virtual learning for the day. 2 NEWS will continue to follow the story.
