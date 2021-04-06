Fairborn City Schools making progress on Intermediate School building

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Voters in Fairborn passed a 5.83-mill bond issue in November 2020, with the money going to build a new high school.

Since then, construction has begun on a new Intermediate building.

The district opened the new Fairborn Primary building in August 2020 and anticipates the new Fairborn Intermediate building to be completed in August 2022. The district said it is committed to the completion of the new Fairborn High School in August 2023.

Fairborn City Schools said the new bond will last 37 years and not only pay to build a new high school, but a performing arts center and athletic fields too. It will cost the average homeowner about $240 per year.