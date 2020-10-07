Fairborn City Schools hopes to build new high school with bond issue

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – As early voting has begun, Fairborn voters will see a 5.83-mill bond issue on their ballot as the school district hopes to fund construction of a brand new high school.

Fairborn City Schools Treasurer, Kevin Philo said it’s basically a continuation of a bond levy passed in 2016 that built their new Primary School that just opened this August and the construction of the new Intermediate school that is currently underway.

“That would give us the newest buildings Pre-K to 12th grade of any district in the Miami Valley,” said Philo.

This bond would last 37 years and would pay to build a new high school, performing arts center, and athletic fields. Philo said the land is being bought this week for $2.5 million. That money was donated by a Fairborn City Schools alumni.

“With this new plan we build a new high school and try to get it built within three years,” said Philo. “After those three years, we will move our current high school students to the new high school and move our middle school students to our existing high school. When state money becomes available, we will use that to build a new middle school.”

Philo said the current high school was built in the 1970s and the middle school in the 1950s. He said they’re showing their age and are not conducive to learning so they are seeing a lot of support from the community.

“For an average home that’s $120,000 here in Fairborn, the cost is roughly $5 a week or $240 a year,” said Philo.