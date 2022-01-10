FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Fairborn City School District will be moving to remote learning Thursday, January 13 and Friday, January 14.

The district said on Facebook that the change is due to increased illnesses with both staff and students. Additionally, all extracurricular activities are canceled for those dates.

Fairborn City Schools will distribute food at each building on Wednesday for students to take home. The district asked for staff and students to “take this time to stay home and take care of your personal health.”

Students will be back in the classroom on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, since Monday, January 17 is a scheduled holiday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.