FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Students at Fairborn City Schools (FCS) will learn remotely from January 18 to 21.

The district said on Facebook that the transition to remote learning is due to increased numbers of COVID-19 cases with faculty, staff and students.

School start times are as follows:

Fairborn Primary School starts at 9:15 a.m., ends 3:25 p.m.

Fairborn Intermediate School starts at 8:25 a.m., ends at 2:40 p.m.

Baker Middle School starts at 7:45 a.m., ends at 2:40 p.m.

Fairborn High School starts at 7:20 a.m., ends at 2:10 p.m.

FCS said, “We understand this presents challenges to our families in terms of planning, childcare, and more. We made this extremely difficult decision with the safety, health, and welfare of our students in mind.”