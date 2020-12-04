Fairborn City School District works to save taxpayers money in bond interest for new high school

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Fairborn Board of Education took action at their December 3rd Board meeting towards the issuance of bonds to fund the construction of the new high school, which was approved by the voters of Fairborn in November.

The Board said this first step was the authorization of up to $10 million worth of bond anticipation notes that could be sold at a lower interest rate. Over the course of the life of the bonds, the Board said, this could potentially save the taxpayers of Fairborn an estimated $633,000.

Fairborn City School District Treasurer Kevin Philo said, “This step will take advantage of current federal tax codes which will result in lower interest rates being charged on some of the bonds for new construction. While this takes some extra work on our part, the savings to the taxpayers of Fairborn in the long run will be well worth it.” Fairborn City School District Board President Pat McCoart said, “We are very excited about starting the process of designing and building our new high school facility. This opportunity to save our taxpayers some money over the next 37 years is also important to us. We are so glad that the community has trusted us in this endeavor.”

Kent Cashell, Managing Director at RBC Capital Markets stated, “Our analysis shows this strategy produces significant savings to District taxpayers. Every dollar saved through lower interest rates will be realized by District taxpayers in the form of lower taxes over time. Interest rates are near all-time historic lows. Our objective is to assist the District in securing the funds necessary to complete this project at these historically low fixed interest rates.”

The Fairborn City School District anticipates a bond rating presentation in the early spring to try to increase its bond rating, potentially lowering the anticipated interest rate even better and then selling the bonds after that. Those proceeds will then fund construction of the new high school facility, which will then make the district eligible for state funding for a new middle school.

The Fairborn City School District opened their new Fairborn Primary building in August 2020 and anticipates the new Fairborn Intermediate building to be completed in August 2022. The district said it is committed to the completion of the new Fairborn High School in August 2023.