Fairborn changes up its 13th Annual Fishing Derby

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Fairborn Parks and Recreation is shaking up its 13th Annual Fishing Derby by making it a two week event and asking for participants to submit pictures of their catches online.

Starting Sept. 12 and going until Sept. 26, participants can visit the Community Park Pond and catch some fish. The city said that it will restock it with plenty of fish throughout.

Pictures of catches can be emailed to recreation@fairbornoh.gov by Sept. 27 to be entered into a drawing for prizes. All entries must include name, age, address, phone number and date that you went fishing.

Flyer provided by The City of Fairborn