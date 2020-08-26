Fairborn changes up its 13th Annual Fishing Derby

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cropped view of man fishing (Courtesy: Getty Images)

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Fairborn Parks and Recreation is shaking up its 13th Annual Fishing Derby by making it a two week event and asking for participants to submit pictures of their catches online.

Starting Sept. 12 and going until Sept. 26, participants can visit the Community Park Pond and catch some fish. The city said that it will restock it with plenty of fish throughout.

Pictures of catches can be emailed to recreation@fairbornoh.gov by Sept. 27 to be entered into a drawing for prizes. All entries must include name, age, address, phone number and date that you went fishing.

Flyer provided by The City of Fairborn
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS