Fairborn cancels 2020 Halloween Festival

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce announced Friday that the 2020 Halloween Festival is canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Chamber officials say they are “truly saddened” by the decision and look forward to planning next year’s event.

