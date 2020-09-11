Fairborn cancels 2020 Halloween Festival

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce announced Friday that the 2020 Halloween Festival is canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Chamber officials say they are “truly saddened” by the decision and look forward to planning next year’s event.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- City of Fairborn honors 9/11 victims with memorial ceremony
- RISE Summit
- On 9/11 anniversary, congressmen disagree on greatest terror threat to U.S.
- Storm Team 2 Forecast
- Lawmakers: Post-9/11 unity needed again to overcome pandemic