Fairborn cancels 2020 Halloween Festival

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Greater Dayton Regional Transportation Authority has made some changes since the start of the COVID pandemic, and Deputy CEO, Robert Ruzinski, said one of their biggest priorities has become making sure essential employees are still getting to work in a healthy environment. Like other businesses around the country, he said the company has taken losses, but added, that’s not impacting their drive to offer clean, reliable transportation to community members.

“Obviously like any other transit system in America, we’re having fewer riders, but we’re only down about 30 percent, 32 percent right now. At one point we were down 50 percent or so, but it’s leveled back off."