GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Bath Township and the City of Fairborn have announced that they plan to sue three companies for the illegal release of ammonia in the area.

According to a release, the city and township have alleged that a 5.5 million-gallon digestate lagoon at the Dovetail facility has been emitting ammonia without the required air pollution permits or devices to control this pollution. It is also possible that this has been causing odors that citizens have been complaining of for several years, the release said.

These issues would place Dovetail Energy, LLC in violation of both the federal Clean Air Act as well as Ohio’s air pollution laws.

The release said Fairborn and Bath Township will also be suing USEPA and the Ohio EPA in hopes that the three will work to repair these issues quickly.