Fairborn barbecue restaurant to permanently close

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A glass door with red and white “closed” store sign

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A family-owned barbecue restaurant will be permanently closing its doors.

Crossroads BBQ and More said in a Facebook post Tuesday that the establishment will be closing permanently at the end of the week.

The restaurant, located on the 1100 block of Kaufman Avenue, did not give a reason for the closure.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS