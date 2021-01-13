Fairborn barbecue restaurant to permanently close

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A family-owned barbecue restaurant will be permanently closing its doors.
Crossroads BBQ and More said in a Facebook post Tuesday that the establishment will be closing permanently at the end of the week.
The restaurant, located on the 1100 block of Kaufman Avenue, did not give a reason for the closure.
