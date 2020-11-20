Fairborn bar, grill cited for after hours alcohol sale

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Top Dog Saloon has been cited after two agents ordered two bottles of beer at 10:20 p.m., a violation of existing health orders that stop the sale of alcohol at 10 p.m.

The agents reported two additional patrons that left the premise after they identified themselves.

This citation will be presented to the Ohio Liquor Control Commission and could result in penalties, such as fines and/or the suspension or revocation of their liquor permit.

