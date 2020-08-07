Fairborn alumnus donates $2.5M toward land purchase for new high school

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – An anonymous donor made a $2.5 million donation to help Fairborn City Schools purchase land for the purpose of building a new high school.

Combined with another $750,000 donation made for technology developments, the alumnus has now donated a total of $3.25 million.

The Fairborn Board of Education voted to put a 5.83 mill bond issue on the November ballot for a new high school and is expected to cost approximately $72 million to build. The cost to homeowners with a home valued at $120,000 would be an additional $17 per month or about $200 a year. If successful, the district will construct a new high school and after completion, will move the middle school to the old high school.

The 86 acres of land sits between Commerce Center Boulevard and Interstate 675, south of Garland Avenue.

Superintendent, Gene Lolli stated “In all my years in education, I have never experienced such an incredible gesture for a public school district. This donation will allow the school district to purchase land and to have a solid plan for the school district for the future, providing a facility with upgraded technology and infrastructure. The high school will be a symbol of pride in the community and create an educational environment to prepare our students for the future.”

The anonymous donor stated:

My first class moving to Fairborn High School was a summer school typing class before my sophomore year started. Of course we used manual typewriters, something hard to find today. That one class ended up serving me well over the years as fast and accurate typing turned out to be critical in all my professional activity but is also symbolic of what my Fairborn experience provided.



At the turn of the 20th century, Dayton and Huffman Prairie were a hub of creative energy in the country. The worldwide web of aviation information was in Chicago with Octave Chanute, a true believer in the open and free exchange of information for the advancement of science. Chanute collected theories, reports of experiments and the occasional advancement in heavier than air flight from around the world. He was where Dayton’s Wright brothers went via mail rather than googling to learn everything they could about what all the other pioneers in aviation were doing to solve the mystery of such powered flight. The brothers learned everything that was known to mankind and that knowledge fueled their curiosity enabling them to conquer human flight.



It is more important today for students to have technology to access the best teachers and chaperones to guide them, especially if they are required to safely distance. When students have access, today’s communications technologies offer an ability to learn from today’s Chanute, Aristotle and Leila Kubesch, not matter where the future “Flyers” are or what language they or their teachers speak. Fairborn now has the land on which the community can build a learning environment to see it through this century. A vaccine will come soon, the pandemic will end and if Fairborn supports the bond levy, the community now has a place to put a new modern campus to grow a new generation to conquer life’s mysteries.