Fair season returns to the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – County fair season has returned to the Miami Valley! Keep reading to find out when the fair is headed your way.

AUGLAIZE COUNTY

July 28 – August 3

General Admission: $8, Children 12 and under are free

Season Passes available for $30

Location: 1001 Fairview Drive, Wapakoneta, OH 45895

Admission Specials:

$5 admission for senior citizens all day July 29 and August 3

Free admission for veterans on August 1 with proof of service



CHAMPAIGN COUNTY

August 2 – August 9

General Admission (includes rides): $8

Location: 384 Park Avenue, Urbana, OH 43078

CLARK COUNTY

July 19 – July 26

General Admission: $6, Children 5 and under are free

Location: 4401 S. Charleston Pike, Springfield, OH 45505

Admission Specials:

Veterans are admitted free on July 20 with Military ID

Golden Wedding Anniversary Day is July 23

All children 14 and under are admitted free on July 24

DARKE COUNTY

August 16 – August 24

General Admission: $7, Children 11 and under are free if accompanied by paying adult

Passes are available for $20

Location: 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville, OH 45331

Admission Specials:

Ministers and seniors over 60 get in for free on August 19

Veterans and immediate family members living in the same household get in for free on August 21

Gate admission is free and Primetime Amusement Ride wristbands are half-price until 3 pm on August 22

GREENE COUNTY

July 28 – August 3

General Admission: $6, Children 9 and under get in free with paying adult

Membership Tickets and Weekly Tickets: $30

Pre-Gate Admission: $5

Location: 120 Fairground Road, Xenia, OH 45385

Admission Specials:

Show your Military ID and get in for $3 on July 29

Get in for $3 when you bring a non-perishable food item on July 31

Senior Citizens get in for $3 on August 1

LOGAN COUNTY

July 7 – July 13

General Admission: $5 Monday through Thursday and $7 Friday through Sunday; Children 5 and under are free

Season Passes: $25

Location: 301 East Lake Avenue, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Admission Specials:

Veterans are free on July 7 with proof of service

First 100 in attendance are free on July 8

Seniors can get in for $3 on July 10, includes complimentary breakfast and lunch

MERCER COUNTY

August 9 – August 15

General Admission: $6

Weekly Exhibitor Ticket: $25

Location: 1001 West Market Street, Celina, OH 45822

Admission Specials:

$10 per carload between 4 pm and 8 pm on August 12

Free admission for veterans and seniors on August 13

MIAMI COUNTY

August 9 – August 15

General Admission: $5, Children 8 and under are free

Season Pass: $25

Golden Anniversary Pass: Free to any Miami County couple married for 50+ years; Husband and wife must both be present to receive pass at fair office

Location: 650 N. County Rd. 25A, Troy, OH 45373

Admission Specials:

One parent can be admitted for free with a child under the age of 9 between 10 am and 1 pm on August 12

Seniors 65 and older can get in for free on August 14

Veterans and their spouses get in for free on August 14 with proper ID

EMTs, Police officers, or Firefighters with proper ID can get in free along with a family member on August 14

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

July 8 – July 14

General Admission: $10, Children 6 and under are free

Weekly Admission: $35

Location: 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton, OH 45417

Admission Specials:

Veterans and seniors can get in for half price on July 8

Admission is half price on Family Day, July 14

PREBLE COUNTY

July 17 – August 3

General Admission: $7, Children 8 and under are free

Weekly Passes: $25

Location: 722 South Franklin St., Eaton, OH 45320

Admission Specials:

Veterans plus one guest get in free on July 27

Senior citizens 65 and older get in for free on July 31

SHELBY COUNTY

July 21 – July 27

General Admission: $9 for anyone over 36 inches tall

Season Passes: $25

Location: 655 S. Highland Ave., Sidney, OH 45365

Admission Specials:

Tickets can be purchased for $7 on July 21 and July 24 at participating businesses around Shelby County

Veterans and their spouses get in for free on July 22

Anyone 16 and under will be admitted for free until noon on July 25

$7 wrist bands can be purchased at either Best One Tire or Sidney Tire on July 26

