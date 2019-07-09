Fair season returns to the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – County fair season has returned to the Miami Valley! Keep reading to find out when the fair is headed your way.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY
July 28 – August 3
General Admission: $8, Children 12 and under are free
Season Passes available for $30
Location: 1001 Fairview Drive, Wapakoneta, OH 45895
Admission Specials:
- $5 admission for senior citizens all day July 29 and August 3
- Free admission for veterans on August 1 with proof of service
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
August 2 – August 9
General Admission (includes rides): $8
Location: 384 Park Avenue, Urbana, OH 43078
CLARK COUNTY
July 19 – July 26
General Admission: $6, Children 5 and under are free
Location: 4401 S. Charleston Pike, Springfield, OH 45505
Admission Specials:
- Veterans are admitted free on July 20 with Military ID
- Golden Wedding Anniversary Day is July 23
- All children 14 and under are admitted free on July 24
DARKE COUNTY
August 16 – August 24
General Admission: $7, Children 11 and under are free if accompanied by paying adult
Passes are available for $20
Location: 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville, OH 45331
Admission Specials:
- Ministers and seniors over 60 get in for free on August 19
- Veterans and immediate family members living in the same household get in for free on August 21
- Gate admission is free and Primetime Amusement Ride wristbands are half-price until 3 pm on August 22
GREENE COUNTY
July 28 – August 3
General Admission: $6, Children 9 and under get in free with paying adult
Membership Tickets and Weekly Tickets: $30
Pre-Gate Admission: $5
Location: 120 Fairground Road, Xenia, OH 45385
Admission Specials:
- Show your Military ID and get in for $3 on July 29
- Get in for $3 when you bring a non-perishable food item on July 31
- Senior Citizens get in for $3 on August 1
LOGAN COUNTY
July 7 – July 13
General Admission: $5 Monday through Thursday and $7 Friday through Sunday; Children 5 and under are free
Season Passes: $25
Location: 301 East Lake Avenue, Bellefontaine, OH 43311
Admission Specials:
- Veterans are free on July 7 with proof of service
- First 100 in attendance are free on July 8
- Seniors can get in for $3 on July 10, includes complimentary breakfast and lunch
MERCER COUNTY
August 9 – August 15
General Admission: $6
Weekly Exhibitor Ticket: $25
Location: 1001 West Market Street, Celina, OH 45822
Admission Specials:
- $10 per carload between 4 pm and 8 pm on August 12
- Free admission for veterans and seniors on August 13
MIAMI COUNTY
August 9 – August 15
General Admission: $5, Children 8 and under are free
Season Pass: $25
Golden Anniversary Pass: Free to any Miami County couple married for 50+ years; Husband and wife must both be present to receive pass at fair office
Location: 650 N. County Rd. 25A, Troy, OH 45373
Admission Specials:
- One parent can be admitted for free with a child under the age of 9 between 10 am and 1 pm on August 12
- Seniors 65 and older can get in for free on August 14
- Veterans and their spouses get in for free on August 14 with proper ID
- EMTs, Police officers, or Firefighters with proper ID can get in free along with a family member on August 14
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
July 8 – July 14
General Admission: $10, Children 6 and under are free
Weekly Admission: $35
Location: 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton, OH 45417
Admission Specials:
- Veterans and seniors can get in for half price on July 8
- Admission is half price on Family Day, July 14
PREBLE COUNTY
July 17 – August 3
General Admission: $7, Children 8 and under are free
Weekly Passes: $25
Location: 722 South Franklin St., Eaton, OH 45320
Admission Specials:
- Veterans plus one guest get in free on July 27
- Senior citizens 65 and older get in for free on July 31
SHELBY COUNTY
July 21 – July 27
General Admission: $9 for anyone over 36 inches tall
Season Passes: $25
Location: 655 S. Highland Ave., Sidney, OH 45365
Admission Specials:
- Tickets can be purchased for $7 on July 21 and July 24 at participating businesses around Shelby County
- Veterans and their spouses get in for free on July 22
- Anyone 16 and under will be admitted for free until noon on July 25
- $7 wrist bands can be purchased at either Best One Tire or Sidney Tire on July 26
