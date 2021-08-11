Failure to yield at Greeneville Township stop sign causes three vehicle crash

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Darke County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a three vehicle crash where multiple people involved were injured Wednesday afternoon in Greeneville Township.

Around 3:54 p.m., deputies, along with responding fire departments, were sent to the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and Sebring Warner Road. Reports indicated that three vehicles had crashed and some of the occupants were injured.

The initial investigation found that the driver of a Chevy Impala stopped at the intersection and proceeded to pull out into the path of a Hyundai Sonata. The two vehicles crashed into each other, sending the Impala across the intersection, colliding with a Ford Explorer at the other stop sign.

The driver of the Impala was taken to Wayne HealthCare for possible injuries but the others involved were uninjured as a result of the crash.

Deputies also cited the driver of the Impala for failure to yield the right-of-way.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it if new information becomes available.