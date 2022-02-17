FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Fairborn City Schools will be moving to an optional mask approach beginning Tues., Feb. 22.

According to a release from the District, Thurs., Feb. 17 will be the last day that Fairborn students are required to wear a mask. Starting on Feb. 22, masks will be optional for students, staff and visitors.

Although masks will be optional in the building, they will still be required for school transportation, said the District. Fairborn City Schools will also still operate with the “Mask to Stay, Test to Play” guidance which is posted on the district website.

“We know that these have been extremely challenging times for our students, family and the community. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigated the pandemic,” said Superintendent Gene Lolli.

The District said it will continue to track positive case counts and will monitor individual case counts in the buildings. If an outbreak were to occur in a specific class, grade level or building, Fairborn City Schools said it will initiate the use of face masks.