Facebook group honors 2020 seniors

Local News

graduation2_1527594497514_43825363_ver1.0_640_360_1527596321507.jpg

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two mothers are working together to celebrate seniors in the community.

Marchelle Hopson and Shonda Boyd started a Facebook group called “Dayton’s Own: The Class of 2020” to honor graduates from the community. In the group, they’ve hosted contest to have lunches and gift baskets delivered to seniors.

You can visit their page on Facebook to sponsor a senior.

