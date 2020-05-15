Facebook group honors 2020 seniors

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two mothers are working together to celebrate seniors in the community.
Marchelle Hopson and Shonda Boyd started a Facebook group called “Dayton’s Own: The Class of 2020” to honor graduates from the community. In the group, they’ve hosted contest to have lunches and gift baskets delivered to seniors.
You can visit their page on Facebook to sponsor a senior.
