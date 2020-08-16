Face shields prohibited in Ohio schools, not recommended as mask substitute

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – With students heading back to school, Med Mart in Kettering is trying to keep up with the demand for face masks, face shields and PPE.

“We’re selling ten times more than what we were selling before the pandemic,” Med Mart president and CEO David Fesman said.

Face shields are one less item that will be on students’ school supply lists, the Ohio Department of Health announced shields do not comply with a health order requiring face coverings in school.

“It seems like most of the health authorities show face masks as being more effective,” Fesman said.

According to the CDC, face shields are not recommended as substitutes for masks because it’s not known what level of protection a face shield provides to people near the wearer.

The CDC says face shields meant to be worn in conjunction with a mask for extra eye protection.

“They’re for when you’re in extra close contact and you’re trying to hide off any of your mucus membranes because you could catch corona in your eyes, your nose, your mouth,” Fesman said.

The DOH order requires all K-12 students, faculty and staff in a school or child care setting to wear face coverings at all times.

The coverings must cover the nose, mouth and chin.

There are exemptions to the order, which may allow use of a shield, including those with disabilities or a medical conditions that prevent wearing a mask.