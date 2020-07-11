FAA investigating plane crash in Green Township

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a plane crash in Clark County Saturday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol say 52-year-old Mark Teixeira from Jacksonville, Florida was flying a Piper PA-32-30 plane when he attempted a landing at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport in Green Township when the plane ran out of fuel. The aircraft lost altitude and crashed into a bush area just before 1 a.m.

OSP says no injuries were reported.

