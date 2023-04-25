DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you live near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, you may have heard a louder-than-usual noise coming from the skies Tuesday morning.

F-15C Eagle is the newest display to join the collection at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

The Eagle flew in from the Massachusetts Air National Guard, touching down at around 11 a.m.

This specific bird was part of a bombing campaign of the former Yugoslavia in 1999 during the Kosovo War.

During one of those missions, Captain Jeff “Claw” Hwang identified 2 enemy targets, fired two missiles from 16 miles out and confirmed the plane’s first double MiG-29 kill in the same engagement.

The F-15C has more air-to-air victories than any other American Fighter Jet since the Vietnam War.